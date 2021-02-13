Feit scores 14 as Aces drop opener to Loyola

Loyola controlled the early going of the contest, gathering offensive rebounds and forcing turnovers, but the Ramblers only mustered an eight-point lead after the opening 10 minutes. The Ramblers continued to score at an effective pace in the second period, while Evansville dealt with shooting woes. The Aces went scoreless for the first 7:07 of the second quarter before Feit hit a jumper and was fouled, converting the free throw for the three-point play. Evansville scored four more points before the break, trailing the Ramblers 33-17 at halftime.