Driver arrested after police find reported stolen vehicle following traffic stop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic stop lands one person in jail Friday.
Officers responded to Green Street for a vehicle driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone just after 10:30 p.m.
According to Henderson police, dispatch told officers the Chevy Monte Carlo with Illinois plates was reported stolen out of Marshall County, Kentucky.
Officers say they deployed a K9 when speaking to Tesia Stout about the stolen vehicle.
According to police, the K9 alerted officers of narcotics in the vehicle. That’s when police say they found two baggies containing marijuana.
Stout is booked in the Henderson County Jail and is charged with speeding 17 mph over the speed limit, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of marijuana.
