Cold and accumulating snow on track for the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A winter storm is still on track to bring significant snow to the Tri-State on Monday and Tuesday. Saturday morning’s models are still cranking out several inches of snowfall across the entire region. Snow will begin before sunrise on Monday and continue into Monday night and early Tuesday. Accumulations of 4-6″ still look reasonable, with some higher amounts possible. Changes in the timing and track of the storm may cause final accumulation totals to vary from this morning’s forecast. In any case, there should be enough snow to cause travel problems across the Tri-State and Ohio River valley. Temperatures will remain brutally cold, with highs on Saturday in the mid 20s. Sunday will start in the single digits and only get up into the high teens. Wind chills over the weekend will hover in the single digits to below zero. The abnormal cold hangs on through much of next week. A second winter storm still possible Wednesday night through early Friday. Byron, Arden and I will have frequent updates on this page and on our social media and mobile platforms. Stay alert this weekend and early next week !