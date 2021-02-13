Body shops busy following winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Body shop owners say they’ve had to do many more repairs amid the winter weather.
Greg Moore, manager of Moore’s Body Shop, said some of the more common accidents the shop repaired this week were rear endings.
“[The] phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Moore said. “Nothing too major, but definitely a lot of people sliding into other people.”
By Moore’s estimation, there have been more accidents than there typically are this time of year.
”Usually this time of year is busy, but with the ice and everything that’s been happening, it’s definitely busier than it has been in the past,” he said.
According to him, reduced visibility is one of the main reasons they saw so many wrecks.
”We had somebody that somebody ran into them, and their windshield wasn’t completely cleaned off, and that was the cause of the accident.”
Indiana State Police reported no slide-offs on Friday, but with more cold weather around the corner, caution is being advised.
