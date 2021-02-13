Alert Days for sub-zero wind chills and accumulating snow

In total, we could see two to nine inches of snow accumulation from Sunday night through Monday night, depending on your location. The highest totals are expected to the southeast with lower totals to the northwest, but this will likely impact travel across our entire region. There is still some uncertainty about how much snow will fall, and how wet or fluffy it will be. Right now, it is looking like it will be a fairly fluffy or powdery snow, which would yield higher snow measurements.