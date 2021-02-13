Alert Days for sub-zero wind chills and accumulating snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert now through Friday for bitterly cold wind chills and accumulating snow.
A Wind Chills Advisory goes into effect for a large portion of the Tri-State at midnight and continues until noon tomorrow. Low temperatures will dip into the upper single digits to low teens, but with winds out of the north-northwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph, the wind chills (feels like temperatures) could fall as low as -5 to -15 degrees. Stay inside if you can, and if you must go out, bundle up!
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills will get above zero during the afternoon. That gets us out of the Wind Chills Advisory criteria, but it will still be bitterly cold!
Snow showers will move in from the southwest sometime Sunday afternoon and evening, but the snow will become more widespread Sunday night. We may get a brief break Monday morning before another round of snow moves in Monday afternoon and continues into Monday night. Tuesday looks dry, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a few flurries.
In total, we could see two to nine inches of snow accumulation from Sunday night through Monday night, depending on your location. The highest totals are expected to the southeast with lower totals to the northwest, but this will likely impact travel across our entire region. There is still some uncertainty about how much snow will fall, and how wet or fluffy it will be. Right now, it is looking like it will be a fairly fluffy or powdery snow, which would yield higher snow measurements.
After a dry Tuesday, another system brings us more snow from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. That system could also produce some wintry mix. There is still a lot of uncertainty about how much snow we could get from that system. Some models are showing another six-inch snow while others are barely showing an inch. We will have a better idea of which way it is leaning early next week.
Temperatures will remain cold all week long. It is possible we will get near or slightly above freezing on Thursday, but we will spend most of this week in the teens or 20s. Some of this snow and ice may not melt until next weekend.
