Towing services busy amid ice storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winter weather that rolled through the Tri-State starting on Tuesday made the roads quite treacherous.
Before Thursday morning, Brian Feller of Feller Towing says they had to help over 140 different vehicle owners.
“It’s been double what it usually is around here,” Feller said. “I’ve been two days straight pretty much.”
With freezing rain and snow this week, he has had to rush to help people like Tina Schutte, whose son slid off the rode Thursday morning.
“It was crazy, in fact, I barely beat them out here,” Schutte said. “If you have vehicles and you have people driving them, this is going to happen.”
Feller said they do what they can to keep people on track.
“Well, we usually try to cheer them up anyways,” he said. “So we get them up on the road, and if their vehicle isn’t damaged before we get to them, they’re not damaged when we get them out.”
Forecasts say there may not be more precipitation, but low temperatures mean the roads could stay dangerous.
Feller said most slide-offs happen when it looks like conditions have cleared up. He says people become less cautious when the weather looks nicer.
He warned the most troublesome areas are on interstates and hilly areas, especially on the west side of Evansville.
