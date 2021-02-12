Slick Spots Remain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with scattered snow as wind chills drop into the single digits early. High temps in the upper 20′s to 30-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow. Lows dropping into the upper teens.
A gigantic blast of Arctic air this weekend will sink high temps into the upper teens to low 20s along subzero wind chills. Saturday, cloudy and windy with scattered snow. High temps in the lower 20s. Sunday morning, lows will cascade into the single digits along with below zero wind chills.
Monday, temps will drop to zero with high temps only in the mid to upper teens. Accumulating snow likely from Monday through Tuesday morning. Alert Days have been added for Monday through Thursday due to snow potential.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.