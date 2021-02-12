Sheriff’s Office: Inmate dies in Vanderburgh Co. Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say an inmate died in the jail early Friday morning.
They say they found 77-year-old William Conley Pease Sr. unresponsive around midnight.
According to a press release, a confinement officer called for assistance after discovering Pease.
That’s when medical staff with the sheriff’s office responded to perform CPR.
First responders from the Evansville Fire Department and Scott Township Fire Department also assisted.
However, officials say medics stopped all resuscitation efforts just before 1 a.m.
The coroner’s office was then notified and responded to the jail.
They say the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is currently investigating the death but no foul play is suspected.
According to authorities, Pease was last seen alive and looking around the inside of the cell around 11 Thursday night.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.