Screaming Eagles’ seniors boost teams’ red-hot streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team is on a red-hot streak following Wednesday night’s 15-point victory over Quincy University. The win was the program’s sixth straight and the 10th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Despite two different COVID-19 quarantines, the Screaming Eagles have looked dominant on the floor as of late.
In late January, pre-season All-American, Emmanuel Little, announced his intent to transfer from the USI program. Since then, the Eagles’ seniors have stepped up in a big way.
Senior Josh Price has averaged over 27 points per game following Little’s departure. After the victory against Quincy on Wednesday night, USI head coach Stan Gouard praised the three seniors on their ability to lead the team.
“I can’t say enough about these three guys,” Gouard said. “They’ve been around for quite some time and they understand this league more than anybody in the locker room.”
“They do a great job everyday of making sure guys stay the course and understanding that Quincy’s game is just as important as Drury, or just as important at Truman. They don’t let guys, especially these young guys, they do not allow guys to come here and overlook teams, like Quincy, because of their record.”
The USI men’s team continue their homestand on Saturday afternoon, tipping off a double-header with the women against Drury University at Screaming Eagles Arena beginning at 1 p.m.
