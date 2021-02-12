Public meeting held regarding proposed solar project in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Community Solar held a virtual public meeting that shed more light on a proposed solar project in Henderson County.
Company officials say the 50 mega-watt farm would be built on more than 540 acres just outside the City of Henderson.
100 percent of the energy produced from the solar farm would go to Henderson Municipal Power and Light.
Officials say an official application for the project will be submitted in May with a final decision on the farm expected to happen in late 2021.
