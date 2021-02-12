Part of State Road 181 S closed after heavy vehicle goes down embankment

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on the scene of a heavy vehicle that went down an embankment.
According to the Greenville Fire Department, multiple recovery agencies are in the area of Tooley Hill for a heavy vehicle that is off the northbound shoulder down an embankment.
Officials say State Route 181 S. is currently shut down from Terrebone Loop to Henry Ln.
We are told the roadway will open throughout the process of recovering the vehicle, but drivers are asked to be cautious when driving through the area.
Officials say detours can be made through Rosewood and 973.
