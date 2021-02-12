5 new local COVID cases, no new deaths reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Friday, Illinois reported 2,598 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths.
The total in the state is now 1,158,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,873 total deaths.
The state map shows five new cases in our area.
Three of those are in Wayne County and two are in White County.
There were no new deaths reported for our area.
Friday, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an expanded partnership with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) across the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The partnership will direct vaccine from the state’s allocation to select FQHCs beginning in March.
This builds on a federal program that will begin with 25 FQHCs in certain states and ultimately expand to hundreds of FQHCs across the nation to administer vaccines to underserved populations including the homeless, migrant workers, public housing residents, and those with limited English proficiency.
“Starting in March – when we expect increased vaccine supply – Illinois plans to provide a specific increased set aside vaccine allocation for our federally qualified health centers as part of our continuing effort to reach those who may not have a primary care provider or who are most challenged when it comes to healthcare access,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is another step in my mission to weave equity into every one of our goals when it comes to this vaccine rollout – I’ve said since the beginning that what we can’t do is let the vaccine distribution exacerbate inequities that existed long before COVID-19 – inequities that I’m committed to eliminating. We need to continue to move thoughtfully through this health crisis to overcome the disadvantages too many people have lived within our healthcare system for far too long.”
“We have made equity a priority at every step of our Vaccine Administration Plan, but as we saw minority populations disproportionately impacted by COVID -19, we are also seeing disparities in vaccination,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “By enlisting providers who work in communities hardest hit by the disease, we hope to reduce disparities and increase vaccination rates across all populations. While we are doing that, we also need to continue with community engagement to increase acceptance.”
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,645 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,573 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 514 cases, 9 deaths
