5 new local COVID cases, no new deaths reported in Ill.

“Starting in March – when we expect increased vaccine supply – Illinois plans to provide a specific increased set aside vaccine allocation for our federally qualified health centers as part of our continuing effort to reach those who may not have a primary care provider or who are most challenged when it comes to healthcare access,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is another step in my mission to weave equity into every one of our goals when it comes to this vaccine rollout – I’ve said since the beginning that what we can’t do is let the vaccine distribution exacerbate inequities that existed long before COVID-19 – inequities that I’m committed to eliminating. We need to continue to move thoughtfully through this health crisis to overcome the disadvantages too many people have lived within our healthcare system for far too long.”