3 new COVID deaths, 33 new cases in Hopkins Co.; Green River District up 108 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing three new deaths and 33 more cases. The health department didn’t update their COVID-19 numbers Thursday due to the weather.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded 3,740 total cases. Out of those cases, 3,042 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 571 active cases in the community.
The Green River District Health Department reported 108 new cases but no new deaths.
Of those new cases, 70 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Henderson County, five are in Hancock County, four are in Webster County, there are three in both Ohio and Union Counties, and two new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say they have had 19,305 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 16,018 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,058 cases, 146 deaths, 7,529 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,665 cases, 50 deaths, 2,508 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,740 cases, 127 deaths, 3,042 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,260 cases, 46 deaths, 1,901 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,125 cases, 57 deaths, 3,346 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,118 cases, 16 deaths, 903 recovered
- McLean Co. - 803 cases, 26 deaths, 687 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,191 cases, 12 deaths, 1,042 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 750 cases, 14 deaths, 610 recovered
