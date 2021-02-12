NCAA Division II announces Ford Center as site for regional tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Ford Center has been named one of the eight regional sites to host the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
The NCAA Division II Championships Committee made that announcement Friday morning.
Officials say due to health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, it was necessary to conduct all NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites.
The committee believes the sites and hosts chosen will provide an exceptional and safe experience for all participants.
Regional quarterfinal games will begin Saturday, March 13 followed by the semifinals on Sunday, March 14.
The regional championship game will be held on Tuesday, March 16.
The winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight, which will be held at the Ford Center on March 24-27.
