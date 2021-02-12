Kelley earns POTW honor after 3A Sectional showing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial’s Avery Kelley earned the Week 5 Hoops Live Player of the Week honor after earning nearly 9,000 votes.
The freshman had a stellar outing in the 3A Sectional Tournament for the Tigers. Kelley scored 12 points in the semifinal game versus Heritage Hills and followed suit in the 3A Title game with 19 points in the victory against Gibson Southern.
Kelley and the Tigers will now hit the road for the 3A Regional Tournament in Charlestown on Saturday afternoon.
Memorial (18-4) is set to face Silver Creek (21-3) in the second semifinal game, following the match-up between Rushville and Washington in Game 1.
The winners of the respective games will face one another in the 3A Regional Championship on Saturday night.
