Ind. reports 6 new local COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,445 new cases and 86 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier State is now at 646,425 confirmed positive cases and 11,690 deaths.
The map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Dubois Counties.
It shows 47 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, 13 new cases in Warrick County, three new case in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,793 cases, 364 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,812 cases, 104 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,239 cases, 139 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,693 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,548 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,962 cases, 80 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,108 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,259 cases, 30 deaths
