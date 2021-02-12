Icy roads Wednesday tricky for food delivery drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Slick roads in Evansville Wednesday night caused a local pizza shop to shut down early.
Conditions were just too dangerous for its drivers. However, it is back to business Thursday and managers let us inside to get a look at their work.
The dinner rush hour inside Heady’s Pizza brought in several orders in a short period. As quick as they were coming in, the food was getting shipped out.
“Today has been hectic, too, getting everybody to work and making sure everything is ready so we can try to make up for lost revenue from last night,” Operations Manager LT Pinkston said.
The pizza shop usually stays open until 2 a.m., but after Wednesday’s wicked weather, store managers decided to shut it down four hours early.
“It definitely hurt,” Pinkston recalled. “Especially when you have people calling and they only rely on us because they don’t get out. We just couldn’t get any food to them.”
Pinkston says drivers were pulled off the road first, and the store went to pick-up only, but decided even that was too risky.
“It’s been difficult,” Pinkston added. “Customers are our number one concern, but so are my employees.”
After hours of work by local road departments, many streets are in pretty good shape, but we are finding most sidewalks are still covered and slick.
“Getting from the car to the house was a difficult problem,” Pinkston told 14 News.
The shop has about 15 delivery drivers, but are looking to expand.
Pinkston’s advise is to be patient for those ordering pizza, or any food, when weather is not ideal.
“That’s one of the biggest concerns is when the customer is waiting a long time for their food,” Pinkston stated. “They think it’s going to be cold, but it stays in a heated bag — it goes straight to the vehicle, it gets plugged up, stays hot until it leaves the drivers hands to the customer.”
The business is moving forward a little bit under staff.
There are half a dozen job openings at Heady’s. Most of them are in house, but a couple are for delivery.
