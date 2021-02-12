Icy conditions still possible Fri. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You could be waking up to a bit of snow on the ground Friday morning, but it’s nothing in comparison to what we could get next week.
Our Tanner Holbrook was out in Evansville early to check the roads.
He tells us the roads he’s been on were considerably better Friday morning.
However, we’re expecting a lot of snow next week as we have six Alert Days set in place.
So, Friday might be a good day to go grocery shopping or run some errands if you need to.
The winter weather is continuing to impact flights at Evansville Regional Airport too.
According to the airport’s website, the 6:40 a.m. Delta flight to Chicago has been delayed. They’ve pushed that flight to take off at 10:45 Friday morning.
If you were on the 6:42 a.m. American Air flight to Dallas, that flight has been canceled.
If you do have a flight scheduled, you should check with your airline or with the airport for the latest information.
We do know there could be crews our working the roads Friday morning. So, if you’re out and about, give them some space to do their job.
Although the roads look good Friday morning, there still could be some slick spots across the Tri-State.
It’s still probably a good idea to take it slow and give yourself a few extra minutes.
The delays at EVV also come off Thursday’s delays and cancellations, which were all due to weather.
There were just a few early morning disruptions Thursday too, but airport officials say most flights were able to stay on time.
