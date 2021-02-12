Henderson’s Salvation Army sets up warming center amid frigid temperatures

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With frigid temperatures in the forecast, the Salvation Army in Henderson is opening a daytime warming center for the next 10 days.
That warming center will be located at the Salvation Army’s facility at 1213 Washington Street in Henderson.
It will be open through February 19.
Salvation Army officials say the warming center’s hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Those needing overnight shelter are asked to contact Henderson 911 at 270-827-8700.
