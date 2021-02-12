Evansville Walmart joins list of stores administering COVID-19 vaccines

Evansville Walmart joins list of stores administering COVID-19 vaccines
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By 14 News Staff | February 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 6:33 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Walmart has joined a list of stores giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Market Health and Wellness Director Brian Russell says the Walmart on Burkhart Road began administering the vaccine Thursday.

We’re told the store will have 200 appointments available each week for the next four weeks. That number will increase as second doses are given.

He says anyone in Indiana over the age of 65 can schedule an appointment through Walmart’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.