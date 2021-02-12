Evansville Rescue Mission sets up heated tent to shelter people from cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This cold weather is certainly hard on the homeless, but the Evansville Rescue Mission is helping those who don’t have a place to call their own.
The winter can be rough at times, and temperatures below freezing can be hazardous for those out in the elements for an extended period of time.
“There’s a ton of different medical issues that can be caused from staying out in the cold too long,” Evansville Rescue Mission Director of Development Kyle Gorman said.
The Evansville Rescue Mission is providing a new “Winter Warming Shelter,” which is open only on White Flag days, when the air temperature or wind chill is below 32 degrees.
“It’s just a place where those who are less fortunate can go and have a place that is warm,” Gorman said. “And we have couches in there, we have carpet, and a heater, and some tables and chairs, and it’s a place where people can get out of those elements for a period of time.”
The tent for the Winter Warming Shelter was provided by the Evansville Police Department in the parking lot of the Rescue Mission. Those inside were grateful to have a place to get out of the cold, and get something to eat as the non-profit organization provides grab-and-go meals three times each day.
The Rescue Mission tent is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The White Flag Shelter at the C.K. Newsome Center opens up at 7 p.m. and stays open all night long.
