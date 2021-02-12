Evansville business sees boost in floral sales ahead of Valentine’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this Valentine’s Day weekend, 14 News spoke with Zeidler’s Flowers Friday afternoon.
They say they’ve seen a lot of people come in their doors in the last few weeks.
Unsurprisingly, roses are the number one choice for Zeidler’s customers.
They say since many people aren’t going out this year, flowers are a traditional and romantic choice.
Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, their delivery drivers aren’t as pressured to make all of their deliveries on February 14.
“It just gives us the opportunity to not only have it on one day. Last year, it was on a Friday, so everything was demanded on the 14th. This year, the 14th falls on Sunday. So you have Friday to get to businesses, and you also have your Saturday and Sunday,” explained Diana Maddox. “It kind of stretches out for three days.”
Zeidler’s is also offering curbside pickup for orders.
