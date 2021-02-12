Can’t find rock salt anywhere? Evansville hardware store recommends alternative

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The roads are slick, and for some this could mean some last-minute shopping for the winter essentials.
Crowds filled the isles at Rural King on Morgan Avenue in Evansville on Thursday, and customers are all after one thing — rock salt.
Manager Jamie Huff says rock salt sold out soon after the store opened Thursday morning.
“Last night, we went to four different stores looking for rock salt and ended up finding it at Auto Zone, but it was a broken bag,” customer Matt Gates said.
“It’s kind of hard and difficult,” customer John Martin said. “I’ve been to several stores already and this is my last resort.”
Huff said she didn’t have to turn any customers away because what they did have in stock was a substitute — water softener salt.
“It is not common knowledge, which is why we try to educate as many people as we can because it is an excellent alternative,” Huff said.
Customers have also been after supplies like windshield deicer, shovels and scrapers, but Huff says the demand isn’t as high.
To avoid the crowds, Huff says to always plan ahead.
This includes stocking up on supplies like candles in case of power outages, and water bottles in case pipes freezing.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.