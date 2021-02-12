On Alert through next Friday for bitter cold, accumulating snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a lull in active weather Friday, our focus shifts first to below-zero wind chills and highs in the teens over Saturday and Sunday. Daily highs will only climb into the teens both days. The first of 2 potential winter storms will roll into the Tri-State starting Monday. All models are still hinting at several inches of snow Monday-Tuesday, so travel will likely be difficult. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs in the upper teens/low 20s, and lows in the low teens. Snow from the first system should end by Tuesday afternoon/evening. From Wednesday-Friday, another winter storm is possible. Models are a little sketchier with details and precip-type, especially this many days out. Right now, the scenario is for a snow/wintry mix event beginning late Wednesday and ending Friday. Again, there is some uncertainty on fine details, but if it comes together, we will see more disruption through Friday.