Winter weather could cause delays in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winter weather could cause delays while driving Thursday morning, but the roads aren’t the only place we’re seeing delays.
On the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, you can see we have travel watches or warnings in effect for multiple Tri-State Indiana counties.
Posey County is currently under a travel warning.
According to the key, that means you shouldn’t try and travel if you don’t have to.
Gibson, Spencer, Perry and Dubois counties are all under a travel watch, meaning essential travel on the roads like driving to work or for emergency situations are recommended.
Then Pike and Vanderburgh Counties are advising people to just use caution while traveling.
At the Evansville Airport, there are several delays and cancellations already Thursday morning.
There is an American Airlines and a United Airlines flight that are already canceled.
Those were both scheduled to take off around 6:40 a.m.
There is also a Delta flight to Atlanta that is delayed Thursday morning.
There are also two other American Airlines flights that are delayed who are supposed to go to Charolette.
