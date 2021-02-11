EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. There is an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster, and McLean counties in western Kentucky. On Alert for snow, sleet, and freezing rain…mainly during the morning. Little to no additional accumulation. High temps will remain below freezing in upper 20s to 30-degrees.