EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. There is an Ice Storm Warning in effect for Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster, and McLean counties in western Kentucky. On Alert for snow, sleet, and freezing rain…mainly during the morning. Little to no additional accumulation. High temps will remain below freezing in upper 20s to 30-degrees.
Friday, partly sunny, windy and cold. Wind chills will drop into the single digits early. High temps in the upper 20′s to 30-degrees. Friday night, mostly cloudy with scattered snow. Lows dropping into the upper teens.
A gigantic blast of Arctic air this weekend will sink high temps into the upper teens to low 20s along subzero wind chills. Saturday, cloudy and windy with snow likely...minor accumulation up to 1/2 inch. High temps in the lower 20s. Sunday morning, lows will cascade into the single digits along with below zero wind chills.
Monday, temps will drop to zero with high temps only in the mid to upper teens. Accumulating snow possible from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Alert Days have been added for Monday and Tuesday due to snow potential.
