Road stays untreated for sledding in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ind. (WFIE) - Children in Winslow are taking advantage of the snow day.
The city left a portion of Oak Street unplowed for kids to sled down.
Akiayia and her little sister Brixsen took advantage of the snowy slope Thursday afternoon.
Akiayia says she enjoys days like these while making everlasting memories they both will cherish down the road.
“It’s really fun because it’s like a once in a lifetime thing at her age, and it’s good memories,” said Akiayia. How special she is to me, and how close we are.”
Crews say there should be cones to block traffic on Oak Street, but if they’re missing then be mindful of traffic.
