Road conditions improving across Tri-State, but many roads remain slick

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Most roads are in much better shape Thursday afternoon when compared to one day earlier, but the morning commute did pose a few minor problems for a handful of drivers.
Slick roads led to a few accidents on Thursday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, three weather-related accidents transpired, including one slide-off crash.
14 News also checked in with Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. He says only one or two minor wrecks occurred.
Evansville Central Dispatch also looked at its log of reported accidents. Dispatch officials say the most recent weather-related crash took place when a car slid into another at Lodge Avenue and Taylor Avenue around 6 a.m.
In Daviess County, even though the freezing rain has stopped, sheriff’s deputies say they responded to even more accidents Thursday.
Deputies responded to nearly 50 calls for slide-offs and wrecks. Officials tell 14 News they saw four to six cars at one slide-off, caused by large patches of black ice.
By Thursday afternoon, deputies say thanks to the work from the Daviess County Road Department, several of the main roads are now dry.
However, as temperatures drop overnight, crews are ready for the possibility of more accidents.
If possible, officials are encouraging residents to not travel on Thursday night and Friday.
