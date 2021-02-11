Owensboro nursing home couple married 76 years give Valentine’s Day advice

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - James Wimsatt is 102 years old, and his wife Gertrude is 99 years old. Both from Owensboro, their love story began in 1938.
“She was a cheerleader at Daviess High School and I thought she was the sweetest thing that had ever walked in and I thought, ‘Boy shoot,’” James said.
After high school, James left to fight in World War II. He was gone three years, and Gertrude waited.
They shared letters to stay close, and they got married when he returned in 1945.
“She was good to wait for me that long,” James said. “I don’t even remember how many days, but it was an awful long time.”
All these years later, the couple got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.
Nurses hope it keeps them alive so they can continue living their love story.
14 News asked if they had advice for younger folks telling love stories of their own.
“Tell her the truth,” James said. “She’ll know whether it is or not. And, treat her kindly.”
Gertrude had some advice of her own.
“Let him think he’s the boss, whether he is or not,” she said.
Nurses say James and Gertrude are the only couple at the facility.
When asked about their plans for this Valentine’s Day, James said he’d be sure to plan something special for his sweetheart.
