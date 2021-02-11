1 new COVID death, 64 additional cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death and 64 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 43 are in Daviess County, nine are in Henderson County, six are in Ohio County, three are in Hancock County, two are in Webster County and there’s one new case in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the new death was a resident of Daviess County.
The district has recorded a total of 19,197 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those cases, officials say 15,646 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,988 cases, 146 deaths, 7,318 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,660 cases, 50 deaths, 2,494 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,707 cases, 124 deaths, 3,022 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,257 cases, 46 deaths, 1,864 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,104 cases, 57 deaths, 3,287 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,114 cases, 16 deaths, 877 recovered
- McLean Co. - 801 cases, 26 deaths, 668 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,188 cases, 12 deaths, 1,031 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 745 cases, 14 deaths, 601 recovered
