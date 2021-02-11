Ky. Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency in response to winter storm

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Thursday morning on the current weather conditions in the Commonwealth as well as the state’s response.
During that update, Governor Beshear issued a State of Emergency in response to the winter storm.
The State of Emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.
It also directs the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide funding for the response and authorizes the Division of Emergency Management to request additional resources.
Earlier Thursday morning, Gov. Beshear closed all state offices for the day to reduce traffic on perilous roadways.
