Kentucky crews manage icy roads, ahead of more winter weather

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews have been treating the roads for days, but even that could not prevent slide offs and wrecks in our western Kentucky counties on Wednesday.
Officials at the Daviess County Garage say they started treating the roads with brine on Monday, followed by two consecutive days of salt.
“There are so many variables,” says Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher. “Is it snow? Is it sleet? Is it ice? You treat them all a little bit different. What is the temperature of the road?”
For much of Wednesday afternoon, the road temperature in Daviess County was around 37 degrees, which turned much of the ice to water.
However, Wednesday morning across Western Kentucky was a much different story.
“We have been really swamped today working accidents,” says Major Jermaine Poynter with the Henderson Police Department. “We have had multiple accidents. I want to say we had 33 accidents total between us and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.”
Officials with Kentucky State Police say they received more than 50 calls across western Kentucky as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, including a 14-car hang-up on an I-69 off-ramp.
“Although it was not unexpected, I think it caught a lot of motorists off guard,” says Trooper Corey King with KSP. “That’s why we were really hoping everyone would heed the warnings to stay home, work from home. If you didn’t have to get out, please do not, because our resources are thin as it is.”
In Daviess County, Brasher says all 10 snow routes in the county were treated Wednesday morning with no problems. Each route has its own crew, dedicated to treating the roads.
“They all do their route and take care of it,” says Brasher. “They are familiar with it. They know where the trouble spots are, so that is what we did and started with this morning, was getting 10 trucks out applying salt to all the roads, emphasizing those bridge decks and hills, or locations that do not get a lot of sun, because of trees or vegetation.”
It’s the refreezing Wednesday night that is big concern for Thursday.
“The commuters tonight and in the morning,” says Trooper King, “will probably have it worse that what it was this morning.”
Officials in Daviess County are asking drivers to be careful and drive defensively, with crews hitting the roads again early Thursday morning.
“Take care of your vehicle while you are driving,” says Brasher, “but also be sure to look at other people, and make sure you are driving defensively.”
“It does not matter exactly what vehicle you have,” says Trooper King. “There is always this misconception that I have a 4-wheel drive, and I am invincible. It does not matter if you have a tank or an 8-wheel drive vehicle. If you speed and you find yourself in black ice, you are just going to get to the wreck faster.”
Trooper King asks for patience if you do have to travel Wednesday or Thursday, and he says give yourself plenty of time.
From officials at the Daviess County Garage, they say if you do come across one of their trucks, please give them extra space and time to make sure the roads are safe for you and your family.
