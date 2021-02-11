Kenergy working to restore power to several customers

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - In Western Kentucky, utility crews still out working to restore to some residents.
2:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenergy reported about 875 customers still in the dark.
The majority were in Daviess County.
Officials say every available Kenergy crew member has been working, with extra help from outside contractors, to restore power as soon as possible.
There were more than 40 separate outages Thursday morning, and crews have to be on-site at each one before power was restored.
Officials say even if you do have power, you might not be out of the woods yet.
“Just because we have power right now, ice and weather is so unpredictable. A limb could fall at any time and cause a downed line, and that could cause your family to be without power. So just going ahead and preparing now will help you a lot later on,” said Leslie Barr with Kenergy Corp.
It shows the location of every outage, how many customers are affected and if a crew is on the scene.
Vectren’s outage map only showed a handful of customers without power Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.