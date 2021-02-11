Ice storm causes few delays at Evansville Regional Airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The icy, cold weather is not only a problem for cars, trucks and foot traffic, but also for air travel.
14 News stopped by Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) to see how flights were affected.
Passengers have been flowing in and out of the terminal over the course of a fairly normal day, as airport crews have been working around the clock to ease the minds of flyers.
Wednesday night’s ice storm disrupted only a handful of arrival and departure times. Most flights have stayed in the air and on time.
EVV Director of Marketing Leslie Fella says runways have been open and air traffic is moving without much issue, while airline crews are working diligently to ensure safe operations, including thorough de-icing of all aircrafts.
However, some cancellations did occur and a few travelers endured through some delays.
“Really just delayed,” passenger Brandy Willett said. “We were supposed to fly out at 10 a.m. but unfortunately due to the weather, and I know it’s safety issues and I understand that, but we won’t be able to travel out until 2:45 p.m.”
“Am I upset? No,” Willett continued. “Am I disappointed at not being in the Sunshine State right now? Yes. As long as we make it there safe and sound - I’m happy.
Airport officials say passengers should stay connected with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.