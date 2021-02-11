Green River National Wildlife Refuge acquires 437 additional acres

“America’s wildlife refuges support good jobs and treasured opportunities for outdoor recreation. By expanding the Green River National Wildlife Refuge, we are preserving Kentucky’s precious wilderness and cherished pastimes for future generations,” said Senator McConnell. “I’m grateful to Congressman Comer for his partnership as we tap into the broad support from conservationists, sportsmen groups and local families who recognize the importance of this wetland area. We still have a great deal of work to reach our goal of 24,000 acres near the Green River. With our friends at Fish and Wildlife, I look forward to continuing to deliver for this community as we protect and restore this magnificent refuge.”