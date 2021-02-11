Green River National Wildlife Refuge acquires 437 additional acres

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - US Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday that the Green River National Wildlife Refuge has acquired an additional 437 acres.
That additional land will go to supporting opportunities for conservation, hunting, fishing and economic growth in Henderson County.
The nation’s newest refuge is planned to expand from its initial 10 acres to 24,000 acres through acquisitions from willing sellers only.
Senator McConnell, who has led this project in the Senate since 2002, secured a legislative provision in 2018 directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to establish the refuge.
In November 2019, Senator McConnell and U.S. Congressman James Comer (KY-01) hosted then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in Henderson to officially unveil the Green River National Wildlife Refuge.
“America’s wildlife refuges support good jobs and treasured opportunities for outdoor recreation. By expanding the Green River National Wildlife Refuge, we are preserving Kentucky’s precious wilderness and cherished pastimes for future generations,” said Senator McConnell. “I’m grateful to Congressman Comer for his partnership as we tap into the broad support from conservationists, sportsmen groups and local families who recognize the importance of this wetland area. We still have a great deal of work to reach our goal of 24,000 acres near the Green River. With our friends at Fish and Wildlife, I look forward to continuing to deliver for this community as we protect and restore this magnificent refuge.”
