Fallen tree causes transformer to blow in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews say a transformer blew on North Elm Street on Wednesday night, bringing down a power line.
According to Henderson Municipal Power and Light, work crews have resolved the issue and reconnected power.
Minutes after crews left the scene, 14 News caught up with Ashley Lefler, who lives on North Elm Street. She described the moments before the transformer blew.
“It was like I was standing right on top of fireworks - honestly. it was so loud,” Lefler said. “And then you literally just saw sparks everywhere, and it go bigger with each time, each blow.”
On Wednesday night, Kenergy is reporting 1,000 people without power.
14 News has also received reports of a number of slide offs across the commonwealth.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.