EPD trying to identify suspect accused of trying to break into business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the community’s help with identifying a man accused of trying to break into a local business.
Officers say the suspect attempted to break into Hartke Insurance in the 800 block of South Green River Road.
They say after several minutes of trying to pry open the door, he became frustrated and kicked it, which cracked the glass.
If anyone recognizes the man in the pictures below, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979, or the We-Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
