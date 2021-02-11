KSP: Overturned semi on I-69 northbound near Robards, possible fluid leak

Webster County (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | February 10, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 10:14 PM

ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch officials confirm a tanker truck overturned on Wednesday night.

According to Henderson County Dispatch, the accident happened on I-69 at mile marker 137, which 1/4 mile into Webster County.

Officials say the semi trailer is on its side in the median.

Kentucky State Police also confirm a report of a possible unknown liquid leaking.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is made available.

