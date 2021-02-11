KSP: Overturned semi on I-69 northbound near Robards, possible fluid leak

ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch officials confirm a tanker truck overturned on Wednesday night.
According to Henderson County Dispatch, the accident happened on I-69 at mile marker 137, which 1/4 mile into Webster County.
Officials say the semi trailer is on its side in the median.
Kentucky State Police also confirm a report of a possible unknown liquid leaking.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is made available.
