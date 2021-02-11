Beaver Dam pharmacy becomes part of federal vaccine program

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Midtown Pharmacy Express in Ohio County received 100 doses worth of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The small pharmacy applied for and was selected as part of the pilot group in a new federal pharmacy vaccine program.
With the vaccine in hand, pharmacist Jessika Chilton says they will begin vaccinating 100 people per week on Thursday.
After four weeks, the pharmacy will increase its weekly total to 200 doses - 100 for new patients and 100 for second-round patients.
“We are thrilled to be chosen as that one in the area to get it,” Chilton said. “Because we want our patients to be safe and we want the world to go back to normal, and this is a great step toward doing that.”
The program selected Midtown Pharmacy Express because they were deemed to be capable of reaching a large number of “socially vulnerable” people.
Midtown’s vaccines will be administered by appointment only.
Click here to book an appointment.
More pharmacies are anticipated to join the program in the coming months.
