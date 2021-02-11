2 arrested in Madisonville after months long drug trafficking investigation

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men are being held on $20,000 cash bonds after long drug investigation.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West and Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say they have been jointly investigating a drug trafficking operation centering around Preston Dickerson and Jeremy Downs since the fall of 2020.
Detectives say they have consistently received information from confidential Sources, cooperating defendants, and anonymous tips that all say Dickerson and Downs have been trafficking methamphetamine and synthetic drugs from their home at 59 Concord Avenue in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Wednesday, detectives say they served a search warrant at the home and found a large amount of suspected synthetic drugs, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, and heroin.
They say they also seized a large amount of cash, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and various items of drug paraphernalia.
Downs and Dickerson were arrested and charged with the following offenses: Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Meth), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (> or = 2 GMS Meth), Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs-1st Offense, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin), Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.
All drug trafficking charges were enhanced due to the seizure of the handgun.
