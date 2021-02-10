Vanderburgh Co. Health Depart. wraps up first day of vaccinations at Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 130 were people vaccinated at Old National Events Plaza on Tuesday morning. Jim and Jane Kratochvil were two of the last ones, and they had no complaints regarding their experience.
“It was extremely convenient, so it was very easy, quick to register and get through. They were great, they did a very nice job,” said the Kratochvils.
Jim and Jane were called in at the very last minute to be vaccinated with some of the extra doses left over at the end of the day.
“It’s nice when you get ahold of somebody and they say, ‘oh maybe, can you get my wife in? She’s on the list too. Oh absolutely!’ They’re the same age, we got them in and that allows us to fill up those couple spots that we need,” said health department administrator Joe Gries.
Gries says that they did experience a few cancellations, which opened the door for the Kratochvils. It’s those minor bumps along the way that they wanted to work through before expanding their hours of operation.
“We had a shorter day just for our first time here to make sure we were able to logistically handle everything,” explained Gries. “That went real well. Tomorrow we’ll be an extended day. We’ll be here pretty much all day.”
For those who are still thinking about whether or not they want to be vaccinated, the Kratochvils say it’s worth it.
“I think it is absolutely worth it. Hopefully, we will get a life back now. Yeah, I think the risk is much lower, especially for people in our age group, to get the vaccine than it is to get COVID,” stated the Kratochvils. “My brother in law passed away a few weeks ago, and he would be alive today if he had the vaccine.”
The clinic resumes on Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
