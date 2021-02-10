Road conditions worsen with second round of ice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another round of ice Wednesday afternoon is causing problems with road conditions, and this time, it’s not just Kentucky.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday “road conditions are officially terrible.”
The Gibson County Sheriff reported early Wednesday afternoon several accidents and slide offs were happening.
They said there were several accidents on US 41, SR 64, and SR68.
Indiana State Police said one of those was a rollover crash on Highway 41.
Deputies advise people to stay home, but take it slow if you have to be out.
Indiana State Police also reported a slide offs on I-69 in Pike County and Vanderburgh County, as well as different crashes on I-64 in Warrick County, Posey Counties.
The University of Southern Indiana is closing at 3 p.m. They say virtual classes that were already planned will continue, but there will be nothing in person.
The EVSC canceled class Wednesday due to the hazardous road conditions in Vanderburgh County.
They say they will be using a state-approved waiver day for this cancellation, meaning there will be no virtual assignments or a make-up day.
Several other Tri-State school corporations are out of school.
Officials at the Vanderburgh County Highway Garage say they have all their trucks out treating roads.
That consists of 10 to 13 trucks that have been out since 3 a.m.
INDOT officials say they have 30 trucks in the Evansville area. That includes Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties.
