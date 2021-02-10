Prepare to take it slow Wed. morning as ice causing hazardous road conditions

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Winter weather is already making it tricky Wednesday morning, especially on bridges.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says the northbound Twin Bridge is currently shut down due to a wreck.
He says crews on scene working.
The road conditions have also caused several schools to close for Wednesday.
The EVSC announced this morning that they are canceling class for Wednesday due to the hazardous road conditions in Vanderburgh County.
They say they will be using a state-approved waiver day for this cancellation, meaning there will be no virtual assignments or a make-up day.
