Posey Co. will receive more COVID-19 vaccines later this month

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Health Department released new information on COVID-19 vaccines.
Health officials say by the end of February, they will be administering 600 doses a week.
They have partnered with Deaconess who will help them manage their vaccine clinics.
Starting next week, vaccine clinics take place Sunday through Thursday at the Deaconess Clinic Express Mount Vernon. Vaccination slots can be scheduled online or by calling 211.
Vaccine clinics are also happening in Poseyville.
“We have about 30 to 40 vaccines we are doing on Wednesdays in Poseyville that our health nurse is administering there,” said Dr. Kyle Rapp, MD with the Posey County Health Department. “So for that, residents would call the health department.”
Health department officials believe the gradual increase in vaccinations is lowering the county’s positivity rate.
They say roughly 10 percent of the county has been vaccinated.
The county is in the orange right now.
