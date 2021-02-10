Officials in Owensboro are warning residents of fake letter promising unemployment insurance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is warning residents of fake letters promising unemployment insurance.
According to President and CEO Candance Brake, the letters say individuals are entitled to unemployment insurance benefits with a specific dollar amount.
The letters appear to be from State Officials but they aren’t.
Brake says the Governor’s Office has confirmed the letters are fake and encourage anyone who receives a letter to report it to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
