2 new COVID deaths in Green River District; 129 new local cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 122 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 73 are in Daviess County, 15 are in Henderson County, 13 are in Ohio County, eight are in Hancock County, seven are in Union County, and there are three new cases in both McLean and Union Counties.
Green River health officials say the new deaths included a resident of Ohio County and a resident of Union County.
The district has seen a total of 19,133 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those recorded, officials say 15,425 residents of the seven-county region have made recoveries.
Hopkins County is reporting seven new cases and no new deaths Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded a total of 3,707. Of those cases, 3,022 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 561 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,945 cases, 145 deaths, 7,199 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,654 cases, 50 deaths, 2,468 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,707 cases, 124 deaths, 3,022 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,251 cases, 46 deaths, 1,844 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,095 cases, 57 deaths, 3,246 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,112 cases, 16 deaths, 864 recovered
- McLean Co. - 800 cases, 26 deaths, 660 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,188 cases, 12 deaths, 1,021 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 742 cases, 14 deaths, 591 recovered
