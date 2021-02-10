More wintry weather, more alert days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Freezing rain arrived as forecast on Wednesday morning, and will continue through Wednesday night and early Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the mid 20s, so anything that falls will stick. The Ice Storm Warning was expanded to include all of Western Kentucky. Freezing rain accumulations of .25″ or more are likely, and driving will be extremely dangerous on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads through Thursday. Freezing rain moves out of the region by Thursday afternoon, and highs will climb into the upper 20s.