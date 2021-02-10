Looking ahead to Thursday: Will schools close?

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several schools and businesses closed Wednesday because of the icy conditions.
Some that did stay open closed early, like USI and the Jasper and Gibson County locations for Vincennes University.
What about Thursday?
So far McLean County has announced they’ll do virtual learning Thursday.
Jessica Costello spoke with several school corporations about how, when, and why they make the decision to close. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
