Kenergy warning customers to prepare for possible power outages

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A few power outages have happened throughout the Tri-State on Wednesday, but officials urge residents to be prepared for maybe losing power later in the evening.
Kenergy officials strongly suggest to have an emergency kit on hand, and make sure to know how to safely operate a generator if people have one.
“I think this is a good lesson to go ahead and prepare for these storms because weather can shift,” Leslie Barr with Kenergy said. “We all know you don’t exactly know how a weather system is going to move.”
Kenergy says when people reach about a quarter to a half inch of ice, power lines can be brought down and cause power outages.
Officials tell 14 News that crews will remain on standby as precipitation continues to fall.
