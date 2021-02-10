Ind. reports 7 new local COVID deaths; 71 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases and 52 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state is now at 643,305 confirmed positive cases and 11,578 deaths.
The state map shows no local counties in red for the two metric score.
Only Gibson County is in red if you are only looking at the advisory level.
The map shows four new deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one new death in Gibson, Pike, and Dubois Counties.
It shows 71 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 new cases in Dubois County, 31 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, 10 new cases in Posey County, nine new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Gov. Holcomb will give a briefing Wednesday.
Watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,638 cases, 361 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,782 cases, 102 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,178 cases, 137 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,687 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,528 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,943 cases, 80 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,090 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,258 cases, 30 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.